Back To The Future Cast Launches Search For Marty McFly’s Missing Guitar

A few weeks ago we were on the lookout for Three Stack's blue notebook. Now a search for another lost musical belonging is underway: Marty McFly's Guitar. Gibson has launched a global search for the Cherry Red Gibson ES-345 that Michael J. Fox played in 1985 classic Back To The Future.

Apparently, the axe went missing after Fox filmed the “Enchantment Under the Sea” school dance scene playing "Johnny B. Goode." For Fox, that specific scene was a love letter to the guitar.

“Guitar has always been a big part of my life,” he said. “When we talked about the ‘Enchantment Under The Sea’ scene in Back to the Future, I sat down with the cinematographer and choreographer and said I want to riff through all of my favorite guitarists, like doing Jimi Hendrix behind the head, Pete Townshend doing a windmill, and the Eddie (Van Halen) hammer thing, it was so cool that they were open to that, and we laid it all out there. I’m really happy with the scene because it was an expression of my love for guitar and all the great players."

The legacy of that scene has influenced some of today's most notable rock stars like John Mayer and Coldplay's Chris Martin. Fox and Martin have performed a couple shows live together, the most recent being last summer.

Although this is the first global search effort, many have been looking for the iconic instrument for years already. “I started searching for this guitar back in 2009 on my first day on the job at Norman’s Rare Guitars,”Director of Brand Experience at Gibson Mark Agnesi shared. “After 16 years of searching, I’m so excited to get the entire guitar community together to help find the guitar that made me, and so many other guitarists of my generation, want to learn to play.”

If you have any ideas of where this Cherry Red Gibson ES-345 guitar might be, you can contact Gibson via www.LostToTheFuture.com or call/text 1-855-345-1955. Need more convincing? They've also shared a video asking for help, featuring the original cast of BACK TO THE FUTURE: Michael J. Fox, Lea Thompson, Christopher Lloyd, Harry Waters Jr., and Huey Lewis who has lovely on-camera reunion with Fox

Watch the trailer below.