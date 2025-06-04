Skip to Content
Sophia Stel – “Everyone Falls Asleep In Their Own Time”

10:58 AM EDT on June 4, 2025

Scarlet Ross

Sophia Stel fits somewhere in between 070 Shakes' moody auto-tuned romanticism and Ethel Cain's soft, soaring vocals that traverse multiple genre terrains. She released her debut EP Object Permanence last September and has opened for PC Music founder A. G. Cook. Today, she shared a new single "Everyone Falls Asleep In Their Own Time" with a music video by Scarlet Ross and Aaron Lum.

The accompanying visual is kind of my ideal summer mood: Smoking a cigarette and lip-syncing to a shoegazy electro-banger on a rooftop. Stel twirls around in a white long-sleeve shirt with her long, dark brown catching flight in the wind. "But I'm all yours babe, Saturday night/ Show me a better way to make something right," she sings woozily during the chorus. It's another necessary care-free bop for restless summer nights.

Watch the video for "Everyone Falls Asleep In Their Own Time" and find her tour dates below.

TOUR DATES:
11/07 – Paris, FR @ Pitchfork Festival
11/12 – Barcelona, ES @ Meteoro
11/13 – London, UK @ Next Door Records Two
11/16 – Berlin, DE @ Maschinenhaus at Kulturbrauerei

