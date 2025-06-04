Nancy Wilson Launches Search For Heart’s Missing Guitars

Guitars are more than just blocks of wood with strings attached. They are tethers to a musician's heart...soul even! Earlier today we told you about the cast of Back To The Future's search for Marty McFly's missing Gibson ES-345?. A more recent victim is the iconic American rock band Heart.

A guitar and a mandolin (also a Gibson!) went missing on the eve of their tour at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City. Nancy Wilson posted a statement on her socials asking for any information regarding their lost items.

The statements reads:

HEART MEMBERS REPORT THEFT OF CUSTOM INSTRUMENTS AHEAD OF TOUR LAUNCH

REWARD OFFERED FOR SAFE RETURN- NO QUESTIONS ASKED On the eve of their highly anticipated tour launch at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City, members of the legendary rock band Heart were devastated to discover that two irreplaceable instruments were stolen from the venue, where gear had been set up the day prior to the show. Among the missing items is a custom-built, one-of-a-kind purple sparkle baritone Telecaster with a hand-painted headstock, crafted specifically for Nancy Wilson. Also taken was a vintage 1966 Gibson EM-50 mandolin that band member Paul Moak has played for over 25 years. "These instruments are more than just tools of our trade - they're extensions of our musical souls," said Nancy Wilson. "The baritone Tele was made uniquely for me, and Paul's mandolin has been with him for decades. We're heartbroken, and we're asking for their safe return-no questions asked. Their value to us is immeasurable." A reward is being offered for any information leading to their return. Anyone with knowledge of the theft or whereabouts of the instruments is urged to come forward. PLEASE CONTACT TONY MOON (TONYMOON@ME.COM) WITH ANY INFORMATION.

UPDATE: 57-year-old Garfield Bennett of Pleasantville, NJ was arrested for stealing the guitar and mandolin. He was caught on surveillance video on May 30 taking them from Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena, and then attempting to sell them on the streets of Atlantic City. He apparently managed to unload one of the instruments, and its current whereabouts are unknown.

UPDATE 2 (Jun. 11): The guitar has been recovered, but not the mandolin.