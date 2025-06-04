Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
News

SAULT Announce Second-Ever Concert

11:37 AM EDT on June 4, 2025

Despite putting out an impressive number of albums in the past couple of years, SAULT have only ever played one live show before. But that's about to change soon, as the UK collective have just announced another one-off show in London, nearly two years after their first. They'll be playing on August 15, according to a bare-bones post on social media today, and you can sign up for ticket access here.

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from News

Explore News
News

Yo La Tengo Reimagine “New York Groove” To Kick Off Hanukkah 2025 Residency

December 15, 2025
News

Primal Scream Dropped From Trentham Festival Following Antisemitism Allegations

December 15, 2025
News

Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas Is You” Breaks Record For Longest-Running #1 Hit

December 15, 2025
News

Spinal Tap Cast Members Pay Tribute To Rob Reiner, Jack White Slams Donald Trump’s “Vile” Response To His Murder

December 15, 2025
News

“She’s A Bad Mama Jama” Singer Carl Carlton Dead At 73

December 15, 2025
News

Jane Birkin Bridge Unveiled In Paris

December 14, 2025