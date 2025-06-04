Despite putting out an impressive number of albums in the past couple of years, SAULT have only ever played one live show before. But that's about to change soon, as the UK collective have just announced another one-off show in London, nearly two years after their first. They'll be playing on August 15, according to a bare-bones post on social media today, and you can sign up for ticket access here.
SAULT Announce Second-Ever Concert
