Georgia Harmer Announces New Album Eye Of The Storm: Hear The Title Track

Toronto singer-songwriter Georgia Harmer has already released three singles this year — "Can We Be Still," "Little Light," and "Take It On." Unsurprisingly, those tracks will appear on a new Georgia Harmer album, announced today. Eye Of The Storm is set for release in August, and its title track arrives today with a video by Norman Wong.

"Eye Of The Storm" offers more of the gentle, thoughtful, approachable folk-rock that makes Harmer so consistently enjoyable. It reminds me of the Staves — without the vocal harmonies, of course — or other Britons like Billie Marten and Laura Marling. Harmer has this to say about it:

"Eye Of The Storm" is about the feeling of carrying the weight of someone else's well-being on my shoulders. It's about the feeling of responsibility and helplessness towards the problem of someone else's sadness. It's about emotional labour and my default willingness to take on the feelings of people around me, whether it even helps them or not. And how the weight of that can hold me back from my own life.

Watch below.

TRACKLIST:

01 "Can We Be Still"

02 "Eye Of The Storm"

03 "Little Light"

04 "Slow Down"

05 "Last Love"

06 "Hazel vs. The Coyote"

07 "Take It On"

08 "Farmhouse"

09 "Time To Move On"

10 "Memory Lullaby"

Eye Of The Storm is out 8/15 via Arts & Crafts. Pre-order it here.