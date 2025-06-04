Skip to Content
Snuggle – “Sun Tan”

6:40 PM EDT on June 4, 2025

Johanna Hvidtved

It almost seems like Copenhagen-based duo Snuggle — made up of Andrea Thuesen (Baby In Vain) and former Liss guitarist Vilhelm Strange — are destined to put a larger project soon. They started off the year with releasing the track "Marigold," which was followed by "Dust" and "Woman Lake." Today, they've returned with a fourth single "Sun Tan." It's a bit more propulsive and aggressive than their previous releases, while still maintaining their detached cool.

The group shared that the song is about “reminiscing summer romance and that euphoria. Staying up all night when the sun never sets in the northern hemisphere, and the moment when it kind of does — the birds start chirping, the city slowly awakens, and it smells like everything green is exploding. And the spell breaks.”

Listen to "Sun Tan" below.

