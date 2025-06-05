Watch The First Trailer For Wicked: For Good

Last year's Wicked was one of the most-discussed movies of the year, thanks to Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo's eventful press tour and cinema audiences' questionable rituals. Now, the trailer for the second part of the film, Wicked: For Good, is here.

The pop star's role as Galinda Upland in Wicked earned her nominations for an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress, a BAFTA Award for Best Actress In A Supporting Role, a Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actress — Motion Picture, and a Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance By A Female Actor In A Supporting Role. Along with Grande and Erivo, Wicked: For Good has Jonathan Bailey, Ethan Slater, Bowen Yang, Marissa Bode, Michelle Yeoh, and Jeff Goldblum, and is directed by Jon M. Chu.

It was recently revealed that Ariana Grande will star in the new Meet The Parents sequel. Watch the Wicked: For Good trailer below.

Wicked: For Good hits theaters 11/21.