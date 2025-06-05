Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
News

Watch The First Trailer For Wicked: For Good

9:08 PM EDT on June 4, 2025

Last year's Wicked was one of the most-discussed movies of the year, thanks to Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo's eventful press tour and cinema audiences' questionable rituals. Now, the trailer for the second part of the film, Wicked: For Good, is here.

The pop star's role as Galinda Upland in Wicked earned her nominations for an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress, a BAFTA Award for Best Actress In A Supporting Role, a Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actress — Motion Picture, and a Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance By A Female Actor In A Supporting Role. Along with Grande and Erivo, Wicked: For Good has Jonathan Bailey, Ethan Slater, Bowen Yang, Marissa Bode, Michelle Yeoh, and Jeff Goldblum, and is directed by Jon M. Chu.

It was recently revealed that Ariana Grande will star in the new Meet The Parents sequel. Watch the Wicked: For Good trailer below.

Wicked: For Good hits theaters 11/21.

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from News

Explore News
News

Yo La Tengo Reimagine “New York Groove” To Kick Off Hanukkah 2025 Residency

December 15, 2025
News

Primal Scream Dropped From Trentham Festival Following Antisemitism Allegations

December 15, 2025
News

Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas Is You” Breaks Record For Longest-Running #1 Hit

December 15, 2025
News

Spinal Tap Cast Members Pay Tribute To Rob Reiner, Jack White Slams Donald Trump’s “Vile” Response To His Murder

December 15, 2025
News

“She’s A Bad Mama Jama” Singer Carl Carlton Dead At 73

December 15, 2025
News

Jane Birkin Bridge Unveiled In Paris

December 14, 2025