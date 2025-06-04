Skip to Content
Frankie Cosmos – “Pressed Flower”

6:58 PM EDT on June 4, 2025

Pooneh Ghana

Later this month Frankie Cosmos will release the album Different Talking. Greta Kline’s project — which is now a four-piece band — has unveiled "Vanity" and “Bitch Heart” so far, and now they're back with the charming, breezy ditty "Pressed Flower," which is accompanied by a music video starring Tracey Ullman. The actress/singer co-starred with Kline’s dad Kevin in the 1990 black comedy I Love You To Death.

“It's a dream come true to have Tracey Ullman star in this video," Kline says. "She's the funniest person I know, and brings love, depth, and care to every character she plays. Getting to play dress-up with her and find this Manhattanite havoc-wreaker character was a blast. The Director, Adam Kolodny, brought the perfect framework to our crazy concept. This song, for me, is about figuring out who you are, moving on while looking back, and feeling the effects of memories on locations. The video is about someone running around NYC in a disguise, causing a chaotic chain of events for the locals (played by my band).”

Watch below.

Different Talking is out 6/27 on Sub Pop.

