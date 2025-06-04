Gordi – “PVC Divide” (Feat. Anaïs Mitchell)

In February, Sophie Payten announced her new Gordi album Like Plasticine. So far we've heard "Alien Cowboy," "Peripheral Lover,” and "Cutting Room Floor," and now the Australian indie musician is back with the Anaïs Mitchell collab "PVC Divide.”

About the sprawling, feathery tune, Payten explains:

I spent the pandemic working as a doctor. These tiny planes at empty airports would take us to remote towns, to restaff hospitals that had been hit by covid. From the airport to a serviced apartment to the emergency room and so on and so forth. Rinse and repeat. I observed the grief of others until eventually it felt like my own. The lyrics are made up of stories I read, conversations I had, and feelings I tried to contain. They finally spilled over the day I wrote this — I was in the middle of a room called Phoenix Central Park in Sydney and I started playing this guitar line and the words came quickly. I made a drum loop and let it echo around the space, then I started recording and sat down at the piano and just played. It was all captured that day. This song is hard for me to listen to sometimes, but it holds a special place.

Like Plasticine was supposed to come out on May 30, but it's been pushed to Aug. 8. For now, check out "PVC Divide" below.

Like Plasticine is out 8/8 on Mushroom Music.