Pickle Darling – “Massive Everything”

Since their latest album Laundromat, Pickle Darling has shared covers of Aimee Mann, Death Cab For Cutie, and more. Today, the New Zealand indie artist is back with a thoughtful new tune called "Massive Everything."

"Maybe the first kind of ‘pop’ song I’ve ever made," Pickle Darling says, continuing:

And I think the most lyrically direct too, there’s no poetry or cleverness to it, I felt strongly about clear communication this time. I love Robyn, Ray Of Light-era Madonna, Cher, Donna Lewis, I love those kinds of "empathetic" pop songs that feel like a hug from a friend. There’s an infinite amount of horrors we all kind of have to carry with us that no one else can see. Everyone has their own invisible pains that are unexplainable, and this is a love song that tries to include as much of that as possible.

Pickle Darling also recently released a video game titled The Game, which has 8-bit renditions of their tracks. Hear "Massive Everything" below.