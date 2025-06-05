Skip to Content
Watch Pavement Throw Out The First Pitch At Cincinnati Reds Game

8:12 PM EDT on June 4, 2025

Last month Alex Ross Perry's Pavements film hit theaters, serving as a biopic for the slacker rock band. Tonight the group's Mark Ibold threw out the first pitch at the Cincinnati Reds game to his bandmate Bob Nastanovich.

Ibold is a Cincinnati native and wore Peter Rose’s No. 14 jersey, telling Billboard, “My brother almost got hit by a car while getting Pete Rose’s autograph a block from where I am.” He also made Nastanovich a custom jersey that honors the late Reds first baseman Dan Driessen’s No. 22. Unfortunately, the Reds lost to the Milwaukee Brewers again, but watch the Pavement members on the field below.

@stereogum Cincinnati’s own Mark Ibold threw out the first pitch to his @PAVEMENT OFFICIAL bandmate Bob Nastanovich at the @Cincinnati Reds game today. The bassist wore Pete Rose’s No. 14 and, as ‘Billboard’ reports, made his catcher a custom jersey “honoring late Reds first baseman Dan Driessen’s No. 22, despite Nastanovich being a lifelong fan of longtime Red rivals the Pittsburgh Pirates.” #Pavement #MarkIbold #BobNastanovich #CincinattiReds #MLB #PeteRose ♬ original sound - stereogum

Make it 12 straight series wins against the Reds 😈 pic.twitter.com/CzK1ajcgEA

— Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) June 4, 2025

Read More:

