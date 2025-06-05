Watch Pavement Throw Out The First Pitch At Cincinnati Reds Game

Last month Alex Ross Perry's Pavements film hit theaters, serving as a biopic for the slacker rock band. Tonight the group's Mark Ibold threw out the first pitch at the Cincinnati Reds game to his bandmate Bob Nastanovich.

Ibold is a Cincinnati native and wore Peter Rose’s No. 14 jersey, telling Billboard, “My brother almost got hit by a car while getting Pete Rose’s autograph a block from where I am.” He also made Nastanovich a custom jersey that honors the late Reds first baseman Dan Driessen’s No. 22. Unfortunately, the Reds lost to the Milwaukee Brewers again, but watch the Pavement members on the field below.