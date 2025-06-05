Purity Ring – “many lives” & “part ii”

Last we heard from Purity Ring, they were collaborating with Black Dresses and deluxe-reissuing their classic debut album, Shrines. Today the electro-pop duo is back with their first new tunes since 2022's graves EP, which was the inaugural release through their own imprint, the fellowship.

Purity Ring have presented us with a video for two new interconnected tracks, "many lives" and "part ii." The former is an icy rendition of the classic Purity Ring sound, this time heavy on Corin Roddick's breakbeats and piercing synth melodies. "Long as the road of dreams where i leave you/ Blue as the veins we separate into," an eerily Auto-Tuned Megan James sings in rapid syllables. "Not all was said for words leave a shadow/ Leave me behind, within, between, below." The second track, "part ii," centers on classical guitar by Jordan Lee Clemens and reminds me of a softer, new-agier version of Soft Bulletin-era Flaming Lips.

Creative director Mike Sunday's video posits these songs as the soundtrack for an imagined RPG, purportedly inspired by games like NieR: Automata and Final Fantasy X. Have a look: