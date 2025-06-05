Livestream Primavera Sound Barcelona 2025 For Free

Hello from beautiful Barcelona, where most of your Stereogum staff will spend the next three days embarking upon one of the greatest music festivals in the world. Primavera Sound has once again rounded up an exciting array of extremely Stereogum-friendly artists to perform along the bands of the Mediterranean at Parc del Fòrum.

Primavera pulled off the coup of booking all three of last year's main pop girls to headline this year's fest: Charli XCX (alongside Troye Sivan, reprising their Sweat tour) on Thursday; Sabrina Carpenter on Friday; and Chappell Roan on Saturday. They've also got LCD Soundsystem, FKA twigs, HAIM, Fontaines D.C., Wet Leg, Stereolab, Spiritualized (performing Pure Phase), MJ Lenderman, TV On The Radio, Kim Deal, the Hard Quartet, Waxahatchee, Floating Points, feeble little horse, and Black Country, New Road, among many others.

Those of you who are remaining at home this weekend can still enjoy the festivities remotely. A livestream via Prime Video and Amazon Music's Twitch channels will bring all the above performances to your internet-connected device of choice, as well as Jamie xx, Idles, Wolf Alice, Parcels, Carolina Durante, beabadoobee, Denzel Curry, La Casa Azul, Aminé, Judeline,Confidence Man, YOASOBI, Ciutat, Christian Lee Hutson, CMAT, and Glass Beams. And because Primavera runs from about 5 p.m. to 6 a.m. CEST each night (that's 11 a.m. to midnight ET), those of you in North America can catch these performances during normal waking hours.

The stream kicks off each day at 7:30 p.m. CEST (1:30 p.m. ET). Check out all the Primavera livestream action below.