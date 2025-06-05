Dari Bay – “The Joke”

Zack James is a core songwriter of Robber Robber, the drummer of Unknown Mortal Orchestra, and a live collaborator/session musician for Greg Freeman, Lutalo, Lily Seabird, and more. He also fronts the Burlington band Dari Bay, and unsurprisingly their new song "The Joke" is awesome.

"The Joke" is the group's first new material since their 2023 album Longest Day Of The Year. Here's what James said about the track:

For a little while I only wanted to watch bad movies and stuff that’s funny by accident, and I got it in my head that there is nothing funnier than "the real thing." Around that same time I wanted to try messing with guitar tones that are so blown out they barely sound like guitars and sound more like basic square waves and then make some pop music with that.

Along with James on vocals and guitar, Dari Bay has Nina Cates on bass, Joey Krouse on guitar, and Daniel Snyder on drums. Watch the Wes Sterrs-directed music video for "The Joke" below.

TOUR DATES:

06/05 - Detroit, MI @ Parts & Labor

06/07 - Boston, MA @ Warehouse XI

06/08 - Philadelphia, PA @ Foto Club

06/10 - Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right

06/11 - Washington, DC @ Comet Ping Pong

supporting Dutch Interior