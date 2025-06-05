Split Chain – “Who Am I?”

Split Chain are gearing up for the release of their Epitaph debut motionblur. The British rockers have shared “I’m Not Dying To Be Here,” “bored.tired.torn.,” and "Subside," and now they're unleashing the hooky ripper "Who Am I?" and a US tour.

“‘Who Am I?’ is an important and deeply personal song for all of us because we all relate to it in one way or another," frontman Bert Martinez-Cowles explains, continuing:

It addresses our own inner critics by confronting the feelings of imposter syndrome we all struggle with as a consequence of the success Split Chain has seen in a short amount of time. We are all our own worst critics, and the song is about working to overcome and block out the noise, negativity and feelings of inadequacy that stems from within our own minds. "Who Am I?" is ultimately about pulling ourselves out of the negative cycles of rumination and allowing ourselves to believe that we do deserve good things and that we all deserve them just as much as anybody else.

Watch the Zak Pinchin-directed music video below, along with the tour dates.

TOUR DATES:

07/18 - San Francisco, CA @ Brick & Mortar *

07/20 - Anaheim, CA @ Chain Reaction *

07/21 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Underground *

07/23 - Austin, TX @ 29th St Ballroom %

07/24 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall %

07/25 - San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger %

07/26 - Fort Worth, TX @ Tulips FTW %

07/28 - Denver, CO @ Marquis %

07/29 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court %

07/30 - Boise, ID @ The Shredder %

08/01 - Seattle, WA @ Vera Project %

08/02 - Portland, OR @ Polaris Hall %

* Headlining show

% w/ Midrift

motionblur is out 7/11 via Epitaph.