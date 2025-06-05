Gwenifer Raymond Announces New Album Last Night I Heard The Dog Star Bark: Hear “Jack Parson’s Blues”

In 2020, Gwenifer Raymond released her sophomore album Strange Lights Over Garth Mountain. Today, the Welsh multi-instrumentalist is announcing its follow-up, Last Night I Heard The Dog Star Bark, and sharing the lead single "Jack Parson’s Blues."

“I’ve long been obsessed with Jack Parsons,” Raymond says. “He lived in this vast old mansion which he shared with a whole cast of oddballs and shysters. He also came to an abrupt end, blowing himself up in his home lab. For all his faults, I find him to be a sort of romantic character — full of boundless zeal and ideas. He was both a scientist and an embracer of the weird and esoteric. He’s oddly inspirational.”

Listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 "Banjo Players Of Aleph One"

02 "Jack Parsons Blues"

03 "Champion Ivy"

04 "Bliws Afon Tâf"

05 "Bonfire Of The Billionaires"

06 "Dreams Of Rhiannon's Birds"

07 "Last Night I Heard The Dogstar Bark"

08 "Cattywomp"

09 "Bleak Night In Rabbit's Wood"

10 "One Day You'll Lie Here But Everything Will Have Changed"

Last Night I Heard The Dog Star Bark is out 9/5 via We Are Busy Bodies. Pre-order it here.