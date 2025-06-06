Sabrina Carpenter – “Manchild”

It's been a year since Sabrina Carpenter established herself as a main pop girl with Short N' Sweet singles like "Espresso" and "Please Please Please." Her over-the-top tour elevated her even more, as did the deluxe version of the album which featured Dolly Parton. Now she's back with the new song "Manchild."

"Manchild," like a chunk of Short N' Sweet, was produced with Jack Antonoff and written with Antonoff and Amy Allen. The song is available as a 7" on her website, with a b-side label that says, “Inside of your head when you’ve just won an argument with a man,” which may or may not be another track. For now, check out "Manchild" below and wait for the music video — directed by Vania Heymann and Gal Muggia — to premiere at 10 a.m. tomorrow (June 6). Carpenter will headline Primavera Sound Barcelona on Friday night.