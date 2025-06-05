Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
News

Nick Jonas To Star As Paul Stanley In KISS Biopic Shout It Out Loud

2:34 PM EDT on June 5, 2025

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 29: Nick Jonas attends Sardi’s Portrait Unveiling at Sardi’s on May 29, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

|Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Joe Jonas just released his sophomore solo album Music For People Who Believe In Love, and now his brother Nick is gearing up to star as Paul Stanley in the upcoming KISS biopic Shout It Out Loud.

Per Deadline, the McG-directed movie centers on the formation of KISS. Jonas is apparently in final talks to be the band's vocalist, and he will do his own singing. The film is slated to go into production at the end of the year or in early 2026. Casting is currently underway for the role of Gene Simmons.

Meanwhile Stanley's son Evan has been making music with Simmons’ son Nick. In March KISS announced their first shows since their farewell and Simmons was selling roadie experience concert tickets for $12,495. (It was worth it, allegedly.)

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from News

Explore News
News

Oscars 2026: Best Song Shortlist Includes Nine Inch Nails, Nick Cave, & HUNTR/X

December 16, 2025
News

Another Abandoned Rock Refrigerator Hits The Black Market

December 16, 2025
News

The Rolling Stones Reportedly Call Off 2026 Tour

December 16, 2025
News

Lineup For Billy Joel Tribute At Carnegie Hall Announced

December 16, 2025
News

Joe Ely Dead At 78

December 16, 2025
News

Yo La Tengo Cover Spinal Tap And Bring Out Built To Spill’s Doug Martsch At NYC Hanukkah Show

December 16, 2025