Nick Jonas To Star As Paul Stanley In KISS Biopic Shout It Out Loud

Joe Jonas just released his sophomore solo album Music For People Who Believe In Love, and now his brother Nick is gearing up to star as Paul Stanley in the upcoming KISS biopic Shout It Out Loud.

Per Deadline, the McG-directed movie centers on the formation of KISS. Jonas is apparently in final talks to be the band's vocalist, and he will do his own singing. The film is slated to go into production at the end of the year or in early 2026. Casting is currently underway for the role of Gene Simmons.

Meanwhile Stanley's son Evan has been making music with Simmons’ son Nick. In March KISS announced their first shows since their farewell and Simmons was selling roadie experience concert tickets for $12,495. (It was worth it, allegedly.)