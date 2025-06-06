Mariah Carey – “Type Dangerous”

Just last week Mariah Carey unveiled the 20th anniversary edition of The Emancipation Of Mimi, which had remixes featuring rappers like Jay-Z, Jeezy, Cam’ron, Juelz Santana, and more. Now, the pop veteran is back with "Type Dangerous," her first new song in years. Produced by Carey alongside N.W.I. and Daniel Moor, it features a prominent sample from Eric B. & Rakim's classic 1986 debut single "Eric B. Is President."

Carey kicked off 2025 with a Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame nomination but she didn't make the final cut. In April she embarrassed her son while he was doing a Twitch livestream and she serves as one of many guests on Barbra Streisand's forthcoming album The Secret Of Life: Partners, Volume 2.

Check out "Type Dangerous below.