Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
New Music

Mariah Carey – “Type Dangerous”

8:17 AM EDT on June 6, 2025

Just last week Mariah Carey unveiled the 20th anniversary edition of The Emancipation Of Mimi, which had remixes featuring rappers like Jay-Z, Jeezy, Cam’ron, Juelz Santana, and more. Now, the pop veteran is back with "Type Dangerous," her first new song in years. Produced by Carey alongside N.W.I. and Daniel Moor, it features a prominent sample from Eric B. & Rakim's classic 1986 debut single "Eric B. Is President."

Carey kicked off 2025 with a Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame nomination but she didn't make the final cut. In April she embarrassed her son while he was doing a Twitch livestream and she serves as one of many guests on Barbra Streisand's forthcoming album The Secret Of Life: Partners, Volume 2.

Check out "Type Dangerous below.

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from New Music

Explore New Music
New Music

Black Country, New Road – “The Ballad Of El Goodo” (Big Star Cover)

December 17, 2025
New Music

Robber Robber – “Suspicious Minds” (Elvis Presley Cover)

December 17, 2025
New Music

Mil-Spec’s Dan Darrah Shares Beatific New Indie Rock Album Vacationland

December 16, 2025
New Music

Doll Spirit Vessel – “Godless”

December 16, 2025
New Music

L.O.T.I.O.N. Multinational Corporation – “(It’s Our) Last Xmas” (Feat. Lulu)

December 16, 2025
New Music

Sleaford Mods – “No Touch” (Feat. Life Without Buildings’ Sue Tompkins)

December 16, 2025