Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best Comments

OpenWeb messed with their API without telling us again so sadly, I cannot pull your best comments this week. Let's still have a comment party though? You might have seen that Stereogum is at Primavera Sound Barcelona, which is headlined by last year's three main pop girlies Sabrina, Chappell, and Charli. Tom missed his original flight then cut his foot on the Airbnb bed and bled on all the towels, but otherwise we are doing excelente. Wish us luck for Turnstile's 3 a.m. set.