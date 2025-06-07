Sabrina Carpenter Covers “It’s Raining Men” And Sings “Manchild” For The First Time At Primavera Sound Barcelona

Sabrina Carpenter headlined the second night of Primavera Sound in Barcelona last night, her first show in a couple of months while she's in between legs of her ongoing Short N’ Sweet tour. It was the one-year anniversary of the day the singer dropped her #1 hit "Please Please Please," and the day after she dropped her new single "Manchild." At Primavera, she did "Manchild" live for the first time, and debuted a new cover (of which she's done many): The Weather Girls' 1983 hit "It's Raining Men." See some clips below.
Chappell Roan will headline the final night of Primavera tonight, and they'll be livestreaming it on Prime Video and Twitch.