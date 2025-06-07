Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
News

Sabrina Carpenter Covers “It’s Raining Men” And Sings “Manchild” For The First Time At Primavera Sound Barcelona

8:57 AM EDT on June 7, 2025

LONDON, ENGLAND – MARCH 01: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Sabrina Carpenter performs on stage during The BRIT Awards 2025 at The O2 Arena on March 01, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

|Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Sabrina Carpenter headlined the second night of Primavera Sound in Barcelona last night, her first show in a couple of months while she's in between legs of her ongoing Short N’ Sweet tour. It was the one-year anniversary of the day the singer dropped her #1 hit "Please Please Please," and the day after she dropped her new single "Manchild." At Primavera, she did "Manchild" live for the first time, and debuted a new cover (of which she's done many): The Weather Girls' 1983 hit "It's Raining Men." See some clips below.

 

@tysonlokiki Sabrina Carpenter sings ‘Manchild’ at Primavera Sound for the first time (sorry for the random cut) - #sabrinacarpenter #musik #song #songs #manchild #sabrina #live #fyp #vira #foryou #sabrina #carpenter #love ♬ original sound - tys

@kaidensespresso i started screaming when i heard the intro @Sabrina Carpenter @Team Sabrina #fyp #foryoupage #sabrinacarpenter #primaverasoundbarcelona #primaverasound2025 #itsrainingmen #cover ♬ original sound -

@itscarlasworldtour Not ponyyyy #primaverasound #sabrinacarpenter original sound - itscarlasworldtour

Chappell Roan will headline the final night of Primavera tonight, and they'll be livestreaming it on Prime Video and Twitch.

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from News

Explore News
News

Paul McCartney Mourns Höfner, Maker Of His Iconic Bass

December 18, 2025
News

Kennedy Center Is Being Renamed Trump-Kennedy Center

December 18, 2025
News

Don’t Touch Lorde

December 18, 2025
News

Watch Yo La Tengo Cover Patti Smith With Bonnie ‘Prince’ Billy, Matt Berninger, & Lenny Kaye

December 18, 2025
News

St. Vincent Covers David Bowie’s “Young Americans” On Colbert

December 18, 2025
News

YouTube Will No Longer Provide Data For Billboard’s “Outdated” Chart Formula

December 18, 2025