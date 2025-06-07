Skip to Content
Heavenly Share First New Songs In 29 Years

9:29 AM EDT on June 7, 2025

In 2023, Heavenly played their first show in 28 years and reissued their third album The Decline And Fall Of Heavenly. The British twee pop band has now shared their first new music since 1996's Operation Heavenly.

"Portland Town" and its B-side "Someone Who Cares" are out now and available on a 7". The release comes with the announcement of a new LP slated for release in February 2026. "Portland Town" is an exuberant anthem that would've been the theme song for Portlandia if it came out in time: "Conformity stinks/ Creativity is free," the lyrics go. "Someone Who Cares" is more laid-back and reflective.

The group has also announced a show at London's Islington Town Hall & The Lexington on July 19. Below, watch the "Portland Town" video and stream the tunes.

