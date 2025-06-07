Vivian Girls Announce First Show In Six Years

In 2019, Vivian Girls reunited for their first LP in eight years, Memory, which was our Album Of The Week. The New York indie rock trio hasn't played any shows since that year, but that's changing soon: They're performing with Titus Andronicus in New Jersey this summer.

On Aug. 14, Vivian Girls will serve as special guests at Asbury Park's Stone Pony alongside other openers Teenage Halloween. Find ticket information here. Last year, the band's Cassie Ramone released her first solo album in nine years. New Vivian Girls music ever? One can only hope.

