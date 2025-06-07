Lil Yachty Samples Maggie Rogers, Meets Mk.gee

Lil Yachty loves indie music. He made it clear with his polarizing 2023 album Let’s Start Here, his collaboration with Faye Webster, and his live performance with Mac DeMarco. Now he's sampling Maggie Rogers and hanging out with Mk.gee.

"Murda" came out yesterday (June 6), and it's a brief, unhurried tune built on singer-songwriter Rogers’ breakthrough hit "Alaska," which was famously praised by Pharrell while she was still a student at NYU. It serves as the perfect moody backdrop for Yachty's flow. Meanwhile, he posted a picture with Mk.gee on his Instagram Story, calling the up-and-coming artist a "true talent" and "one of the best live shows I've been to." Collab when? Hear "Murda" below.