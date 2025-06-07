Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
New Music

Belinda Carlisle Announces First English-Language Album In Nearly 30 Years, Once Upon A Time In California

11:17 AM EDT on June 7, 2025

Belinda Carlisle, the one-time punk who went from singing in the Go-Go's to solo stardom in the 1980s, has spent the last few decades releasing music in languages besides her native English, such as French on 2007's Voila and Sikh chants performed in Punjabi on 2017's Wilder Shores. The Alvvays inspiration returned to English in short-form fashion on 2023's Kismet EP, a collaboration with veteran songwriter Diane Warren. Now she's got her first English-language full-length album since 1996's A Woman & A Man on deck.

Once Upon A Time In California is another covers collection from Carlislie, this time focused on songs she loved growing up on the West Coast in the 1970s. Its lead single, a cover of the Hollies' "The Air That I Breathe," is out now. Based on the years when Carlisle was a kid, we are guessing "One" is a Harry Nilsson cover and not U2 or Metallica, but any of the above would be fun.

Hear "The Air That I Breathe" below.

TRACKLIST:
01 "Anyone Who Had A Heart"
02 "If You Could Read My Mind"
03 "One"
04 "Never My Love"
05 "The Air That I Breathe"
06 "Time In A Bottle"
07 "Superstar"
08 "Everybody’s Talkin’"
09 "Get Together"
10 "Reflections Of My Life"

Once Upon A Time In California is out 8/29 via Puglady Inc.

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from New Music

Explore New Music
New Music

Worm – “Blackheart”

December 18, 2025
New Music

Jam City – “star 2” & “angels”

December 18, 2025
New Music

Counting Crows Celebrated With HBO Doc, Maria Taylor & Dashboard Confessional’s “Colorblind” Cover

December 18, 2025
New Music

Black Country, New Road – “The Ballad Of El Goodo” (Big Star Cover)

December 17, 2025
New Music

Robber Robber – “Suspicious Minds” (Elvis Presley Cover)

December 17, 2025
New Music

Mil-Spec’s Dan Darrah Shares Beatific New Indie Rock Album Vacationland

December 16, 2025