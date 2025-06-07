Skip to Content
Kevin Abstract Announces New Album BLUSH: Hear Dominic Fike Collab “Geezer”

11:01 AM EDT on June 7, 2025

Charlotte Stone

Last month Kevin Abstract teased something called Blush, which seemed like the follow-up to his 2023 album Blanket. Now, we have confirmation that that is indeed what it is. The former Brockhampton member announced the album yesterday (June 6) and released the single “Geezer” with Dominic Fike.

Abstract and Fike previously joined forces for the 2019 song "Peach," and in 2021 Fike made out with Lil Nas X in Brockhampton's “Count On Me” music video. Fike's had a boost in popularity since then thanks to his role as Elliot in Euphoria and the 2023 release of his sophomore album Sunburn.

Watch the "Geezer" video below directed by Jack Begert and Reed Bennett.

BLUSH is out 6/27 via his own Juno label.

