Earliest Known Live Recording Of Sly & The Family Stone Unearthed For Release Next Month

High Moon Records has announced The First Family: Live At Winchester Cathedral 1967, the earliest known live recording of the pioneering ’60s band Sly & The Family Stone. “I Gotta Go Now (Up On The Floor) / Funky Broadway” is out now as a single.

The album came out earlier this year as a Record Store Day exclusive. It comes out July 18 and physical versions come with a deluxe booklet with liner notes by producer Alec Palao, featuring interviews with Sly Stone and all of the original band members, never-before-seen photos, rare memorabilia, and more. Here's what Palao said about the project:

The Winchester Cathedral recordings showcase a one-of-kind outfit that was already at the peak of its powers, long before it became internationally famous. Sly is fully in command, while the unique arrangements and tighter-than-tight ensemble playing point clearly to the road ahead, and the enduring influence of Sly & The Family Stone's music.

Hear “I Gotta Go Now (Up On The Floor) / Funky Broadway” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 "I Ain’t Got Nobody"

02 "Skate Now"

03 "Show Me"

04 "What Is Soul?"

05 "I Can’t Turn You Loose"

06 "Try A Little Tenderness" *

07 "Baby I Need Your Loving"

08 "Pucker Up Buttercup"

09 "Saint James Infirmary"

10 "I Gotta Go Now (Up On The Floor) / Funky Broadway"

*CD Only Bonus Track

The First Family: Live At Winchester Cathedral 1967 is out 7/18 via High Moon. Pre-order it here.