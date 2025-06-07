Manslaughter 777 Announce New Album God’s World: Hear “I Do Not Believe In Art”

In 2021, two underground extreme-music drum specialists got together to form a duo with the hard-ass name Manslaughter 777. Lee Buford, from the Body and Sightless Pit, and Zac Jones, from MSC and Braveyoung, joined forces to make unpredictable beat music that draws on rave and hip-hop influences. They released a debut album called World Vision Perfect Harmony. Since then Jones has become the drummer for Nothing, but that hasn't gotten in the way of another Manslaughter 777 record. Their sophomore LP arrives this summer.

Buford and Jones recorded the new album God's World with producer Seth Manchester, of Machines With Magnets. They blended their own drums with samples and electronic techniques. In a press release, Jones says, "It’s kind of strange to be making music like this using acoustic sounds, but I think that adds a special element to it, sampling our own playing and being very meticulous about the sounds we get out of those." The LP's opening track has the very cool title "I Do Not Believe In Art," and it sounds like old-school hardcore techno, but with noise always lurking outside the track's boundaries. Below, check out that track and the God's World tracklist.

<a href="https://manslaughter777.bandcamp.com/album/gods-world">God's World by MANSLAUGHTER 777</a>

TRACKLIST:

01 "I Do Not Believe In Art"

02 "Power In The Blood"

03 "Child Of" (feat. MSC)

04 "Luv"

05 "Star Pig"

06 "Silk Barricade"

07 "Pulling A Truck Up A Hill"

08 "Die In The Night"

09 "Clipped And 15 Extended"

10 "So End It"

God's World is out 7/25 on Thrill Jockey.