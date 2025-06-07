Robbie Williams Reunites All Five Members Of Boy Band 5ive For The First Time In 25 Years

Robbie Williams is getting ready to release Britpop, his first studio album in almost decade. Here's a good way to promote it: Going out on a big tour, and unexpectedly reuniting all of the original members of 5ive for the first time in 25 years, which he did last night (June 6) in London.

At the Emirates Stadium, the ’90s boy band — which is Ritchie Neville, Scott Robinson, Sean Conlon, Abz Love, and J Brown — performed their 1995 hit "Keep On Movin’." Williams — who was in the fellow '90s boy band Take That — began doing the song by himself, before telling the audience, "I don’t remember the words to this next bit. I wonder if anybody can help me out. Ladies and gentlemen the first time they’ve been seen on stage for 25 years. My mates. 5ive!"

It was revealed in February that the group would be embarking on an arena reunion tour in the fall. They also teased more: “International fans, make sure to sign up there so we know where in the world you are too,” they wrote on Instagram. Watch 5ive sing together in London below.

https://youtube.com/watch?v=4Rc3bR94T9Q

https://www.instagram.com/p/DGkaK0cxeLB/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading