Olivia Rodrigo Brought Out David Byrne For Talking Heads’ “Burning Down The House” At Gov Ball

Olivia Rodrigo has good taste. She has often welcomed music heroes to the stage to perform their classic songs with them, a trend that continued Saturday in her headlining performance at New York's Governors Ball.

Near the end of her main set, Rodrigo welcomed David Byrne — with whom she hung out at her Madison Square Garden gig last year — to perform Talking Heads' immortal "Burning Down The House." She sounded quite Alanis-like on her vocal parts, to name another one of Rodrigo's rock-star pals. The sight of elder statesman Byrne bopping around in his red overalls during this young pop-rock queen's festival set is delightfully silly; it seems like both singers were having a blast.

Check out footage of Rodrigo and Byrne in action together below.

Olivia Rodrigo brought out David Byrne of Talking Heads to perform ‘Burning Down The House’ at Gov Ball. pic.twitter.com/64Ozz2aYH6 — Pop Base (@PopBase) June 8, 2025

Not all of the news out of Gov Ball Saturday was so heartwarming. Doors were supposed to open at noon, but due to weather, entry was delayed until 4:30 p.m., causing some sets to be canceled (Lexa Gates, Yaya Bey) and others to be pushed back.