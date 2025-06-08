Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
News

Olivia Rodrigo Brought Out David Byrne For Talking Heads’ “Burning Down The House” At Gov Ball

8:48 AM EDT on June 8, 2025

David Byrne & Olivia Rodrigo

Olivia Rodrigo has good taste. She has often welcomed music heroes to the stage to perform their classic songs with them, a trend that continued Saturday in her headlining performance at New York's Governors Ball.

Near the end of her main set, Rodrigo welcomed David Byrne — with whom she hung out at her Madison Square Garden gig last year — to perform Talking Heads' immortal "Burning Down The House." She sounded quite Alanis-like on her vocal parts, to name another one of Rodrigo's rock-star pals. The sight of elder statesman Byrne bopping around in his red overalls during this young pop-rock queen's festival set is delightfully silly; it seems like both singers were having a blast.

Check out footage of Rodrigo and Byrne in action together below.

Olivia Rodrigo brought out David Byrne of Talking Heads to perform ‘Burning Down The House’ at Gov Ball. pic.twitter.com/64Ozz2aYH6

— Pop Base (@PopBase) June 8, 2025

Not all of the news out of Gov Ball Saturday was so heartwarming. Doors were supposed to open at noon, but due to weather, entry was delayed until 4:30 p.m., causing some sets to be canceled (Lexa Gates, Yaya Bey) and others to be pushed back.

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from News

Explore News
News

Conviction Overturned In Killing Of Jam Master Jay

December 20, 2025
News

Timothée Chalamet Raps With EsDeeKid, Hips Gwyneth Paltrow To Weyes Blood

December 19, 2025
News

A$AP Rocky Unveils Don’t Be Dumb Release Date, Tim Burton Cover Art

December 19, 2025
News

Yo La Tengo & Norah Jones Cover Randy Newman & Bob Dylan At Hanukkah Show

December 19, 2025
News

Recording Academy Announces Lifetime Achievement Grammys For Fela Kuti, Paul Simon, Cher, More

December 19, 2025
News

SZA Performs At LA Crystal Shop, TDE Holiday Show With Kendrick Lamar

December 19, 2025