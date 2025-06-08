Watch Charli XCX Sing “Cherry Blossom Girl’ With Air At We Love Green

On Saturday night, Charli XCX headlined Paris' We Love Green festival -- her second time topping the bill at a major European fest this weekend. At We Love Green, Charli also put in a guest appearance on a song that has very little of the Brat energy that she's been bringing to her own shows. Parisian hometown heroes Air also played We Love Green, and Charli joined them to sing "Cherry Blossom Girl," a shimmering highlight from their 2004 album Talkie Walkie.

For her Air guest appearance, Charli dressed much less outrageously than she does at her own shows, and Air thoughtfully changed their LED backdrop to Brat green. Watching the video, you can tell how much Charli loves that song. After joining the group, she tweeted, "dreams come true <3." Watch some fan footage below.https://youtube.com/watch?v=7XDU7Y-HbzEhttps://www.instagram.com/p/DKnLyphATdC/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loadingSaturday was the first anniversary of Charli's album Brat, and she's celebrating it by selling a "zine" that costs $72 plus shipping. At her own We Love Green set, Charli ended with a new custom electronic-sign message, saying that she now thinks Brat Summer isn't over yet: "So tell me the truth, will you hate me if I stick around??? Because honestly I don't know who I am if it's over. And so... I've decided I want this to last forever. It wasn't just a summer thing..."