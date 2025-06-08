Miley Cyrus Heckled By Misinformed Fans At Tribeca Film Q&A

This year's Tribeca Film Festival has turned into a venue for musicians debuting their visual albums. Turnstile did it with Turnstile: Never Enough Thursday night, and Miley Cyrus followed on Friday with the premiere of her Something Beautiful film, the accompaniment to her excellent album of the same name, at the Beacon Theatre. At the Cyrus shindig, there was some minor drama due to some very confused ticket-buyers who thought she was going to a very different kind of event.

As The Hollywood Reporter points out, during the Q&A section of the event, irritable fans yelled out from the crowd, wondering when the performance was going to start. "We thought this was a concert! We paid $800!" cried out one dissatisfied customer. Later on, someone else queried, "Are you actually going to sing?" Cyrus, who has spoken about scaling back her live performances due to a polyp on her vocal cord, responded by singing part of her Hannah Montana-era single "The Climb" while seated, urging the audience to sing along.

So... what happened here? According to THR, the problem was that listings on ticket resale platforms like StubHub and VividSeats labeled the event a concert. One social media user posted a screenshot of a link that identified the event as part of the 2025 Endless Summer Vacation Tour (no such tour exists). Looks like scammers be scamming.

The Something Beautiful film will be in theaters for one night only, 6/12, in the US and Canada. In other countries, it will screen on 6/27. Be careful what link you click on when buying tickets, and in the meantime, check out the hecklers and Cyrus in action below.

“We thought this was a concert! We paid $800! Are you actually going to sing…” LEAVE HER ALONE IT’S A FILM PREMIERE 💔😭 pic.twitter.com/fwLV8Kpf5C — Miley Edition (@MileyEdition) June 7, 2025

This is the link I clicked on to buy. Says concert tour dates not movie dates pic.twitter.com/QwE3Jch1Ge — Wendy/Lucyfio (@WendyWendyfio) June 7, 2025

miley’s comments are now full of complaints 😩 pic.twitter.com/vMi1LIZonG — Miley Edition (@MileyEdition) June 7, 2025