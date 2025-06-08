Watch The xx Perform Together At LIDO Festival

The xx have been in and out of the studio for years working on the follow-up to 2017's I See You, but all three members haven't done a show together since the summer of 2018. They did, however, get together onstage at Jamie xx gigs a couple times last year, a feat they repeated at the LIDO Festival in London's Victoria Park Saturday.

The fourth song of Jamie's set featured Oliver Sim stepping onstage to sing his Jamie-produced, Brian-Wilson-sampling "GMT." (Actually, he started in the crowd.) Immediately after that, Romy took the stage to sing the In Colour track "SeeSaw." Both xx vocalists joined forces for the next song, a run through the Solomun remix of "Waited All Night." Check out footage of the big moment below.