Clipse Announce 2025 US Tour Dates

This Clipse comeback album is really happening. A couple weeks back, the coke-rap brothers extraordinaire finally announced their long-awaited reunion LP Let God Sort Em Out, a fully Pharrell-produced affair, dropping in July. A day later, they shared its lead single, "Ace Trumpets." Now they've got a summer tour on deck, and it starts in less than two months.

At the top of August, Clipse will head out across the United States on their Let God Sort Em Out Tour. It comprises 25 dates in total — a pretty robust itinerary for a group that has only done a few spot dates since first reuniting in 2022. EARTHGANG will support them on all dates. Check out the tour schedule below, and keep imagining what that new Kendrick Lamar collab might sound like.

TOUR DATES:

08/03 - Boston, MA @ Roadrunner

08/05 - Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall

08/07 - New York, NY @ Terminal 5

08/09 - Fairfax, VA @ EagleBank Arena

08/10 - Virginia Beach, VA @ The Dome

08/12 - Miami, FL @ The Fillmore

08/13 - Orlando, FL @ The Vanguard

08/14 - Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

08/16 - Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre

08/17 - Milwaukee, WI @ The Eagles Ballroom

08/18 - St, Louis, MO @ The Factory

08/19 - Fayetteville, AR v JJ's Live

08/21 - Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom

08/23 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo

08/25 - San Francisco, CA @ Warfield Theatre

08/27 - Phoenix, AZ @ Marquee Theater

08/28 - San Diego, CA @ SOMA

08/29 - Las Vegas, NV @ The Theater at Virgin Hotels

09/02 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

09/03 - Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion

09/04 - Dallas, TX @ The Bomb Factory

09/06 - Kansas City, MO @ Midland Theatre

09/07 - Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory

09/08 - Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed

09/10 - Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple