Clipse Announce 2025 US Tour Dates

This Clipse comeback album is really happening. A couple weeks back, the coke-rap brothers extraordinaire finally announced their long-awaited reunion LP Let God Sort Em Out, a fully Pharrell-produced affair, dropping in July. A day later, they shared its lead single, "Ace Trumpets." Now they've got a summer tour on deck, and it starts in less than two months.
At the top of August, Clipse will head out across the United States on their Let God Sort Em Out Tour. It comprises 25 dates in total — a pretty robust itinerary for a group that has only done a few spot dates since first reuniting in 2022. EARTHGANG will support them on all dates. Check out the tour schedule below, and keep imagining what that new Kendrick Lamar collab might sound like.
TOUR DATES:
08/03 - Boston, MA @ Roadrunner
08/05 - Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall
08/07 - New York, NY @ Terminal 5
08/09 - Fairfax, VA @ EagleBank Arena
08/10 - Virginia Beach, VA @ The Dome
08/12 - Miami, FL @ The Fillmore
08/13 - Orlando, FL @ The Vanguard
08/14 - Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern
08/16 - Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre
08/17 - Milwaukee, WI @ The Eagles Ballroom
08/18 - St, Louis, MO @ The Factory
08/19 - Fayetteville, AR v JJ's Live
08/21 - Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom
08/23 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo
08/25 - San Francisco, CA @ Warfield Theatre
08/27 - Phoenix, AZ @ Marquee Theater
08/28 - San Diego, CA @ SOMA
08/29 - Las Vegas, NV @ The Theater at Virgin Hotels
09/02 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
09/03 - Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion
09/04 - Dallas, TX @ The Bomb Factory
09/06 - Kansas City, MO @ Midland Theatre
09/07 - Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory
09/08 - Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed
09/10 - Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple