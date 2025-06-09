TDJ Announces Self-Titled Album Feat. Danny L Harle, Hannah Diamond, & Real Lies: Hear “Where Is My Angel”

Montreal trance artist TDJ is about to release her self-titled debut album — and soon. The album drops before the end of June, with an impressive guest list including Danny L Harle, Hannah Diamond, Real Lies, Clara Kimera, Busu, MRD, 8485, Aamourocean, Krampf, and Romandz. "I felt the need to slow down and really take the time to work on this one," TDJ explains in a press release. Regarding the opening track "Where Is My Angel," which is out today as the project's new single, she says, "I needed to feel some kind of clarity out of this unpredictable life path I was embracing." OK, TDJ! I hope you found the clarity you were looking for. Listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 "Where Is My Angel"

02 "On And On (You Lie)" (Feat. Clara Kimera)

03 "Face The Sun" (Feat. Real Lies)

04 "Loki"

05 "Shoreline" (Feat. Danny L Harle)

06 "Dare To Dream" (Feat. Busu)

07 "Bury Me In A Pet Cemetery" (Feat. MRD)

08 "Under The Rush" (Feat. 8485)

09 "I'm The One / I'm The Sun" (Feat. Hannah Diamond & Aamourocean)

10 "Crash" (Feat. Krampf & Romandz)

11 "La Chapelle"

TDJ is out 6/27 via Collection Disque Durs/All Night Long.