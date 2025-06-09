Jonathan Daviss To Play Snoop Dogg In New Biopic Directed By Craig Brewer

If you saw that headline and got confused, don't worry about it. It's OK. The singer from Korn is not going to play Snoop Dogg in a new biopic. That would be a weird casting decision on all sorts of levels. The singer from Korn is Jonathan Davis -- one S. Jonathan Daviss, on the other hand, is a young actor from Houston who's one of the stars of the big-among-teens Netflix show Outer Banks. He was also in the Netflix movie Do Revenge. Now, he's going to play Snopp Dogg.

Deadline reports that Daviss has been cast as the lead in an as-yet-untitled film about the life of the rap icon who was born Calvin Broadus Jr. It's being directed by Hustle & Flow auteur Craig Brewer, and it'll be Brewer's next picture after the release of Song Sung Blue, which is about a real-life Neil Diamond tribute act and which will star Hugh Jackman, Kate Hudson, and King Princess. Snoop Dogg is co-producing his own biopic with Brian Grazer and Death Row Pictures president Sara Ramaker.

Jonathan Daviss is just 25, so the movie will presumably center on Snopp Dogg's early years in the rap game -- the quick ascent to stardom alongside Dr. Dre, the internal tensions at Death Row, the time that murder was the case that they gave him. It's part of an overall deal between Death Row, the label that Snoop now owns, and NBCUniversal. Universal previously produced the extremely successful rap movies 8 Mile and Straight Outta Compton. Snoop has dealt with that company many times in the past, and he'll be back on NBC this fall as one of the coaches on The Voice.