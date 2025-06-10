Phoenix Unearth “Too Young” Demo For Debut Album’s 25th Anniversary

Phoenix's debut album United turned 25 years old last Sunday. That album featured "Honeymoon" -- the song that apparently introduced Sofia Coppola to her future husband Thomas Mars' music -- as well as "Too Young," which Coppola would use for a scene in her 2003 film Lost In Translation. (Less notably, it was also used in the Gwyneth Paltrow and Jack Black-starring rom-com Shallow Hal a couple of years prior.) To celebrate the occasion, Phoenix released a small collection of special-edition merch, and they've also unearthed a demo of "Too Young."

"We found this stock of used yogurt commercial cassettes in the dumpster of a marketing company in Versailles and would re-record our demos over them," the band wrote on Instagram (that's them circa 2000 in the photo above). You can see the French yogurt label still on the cassette with "too young" scribbled over it. Check that out and listen to the demo below.