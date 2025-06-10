Watch Billie Eilish Cover Paramore’s “The Only Exception” In Paris

Billie Eilish is no stranger to a Paramore cover. In 2022 Hayley Williams joined the young pop star for “Misery Business” at Coachella, and the following year the rock band brought out Eilish for “All I Wanted” in LA. Tonight Eilish decided to emotionally devastate her audience in Paris with a rendition of Paramore's 2009 tearjerker "The Only Exception."

At the Accor Arena, Eilish performed the Brand New Eyes highlight with its necessary delicacy and poignancy. Williams reacted on her Instagram Story, writing, "i love you sweet baby b - yall did this so beautifully."

Eilish covered Radiohead's "Creep" last month in Amsterdam; depressing classics are her forte. Meanwhile it was revealed earlier today that Williams will be a guest on David Byrne's just-announced album Who Is The Sky? Watch Eilish's take on "The Only Exception" below.