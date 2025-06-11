Hannah Jadagu – “My Love”

We haven't heard from Hannah Jadagu since her 2023 debut full-length Aperture — until today. The Sub Pop artist is back today with an awesome new tune titled "My Love."

“‘My Love’ is about the feelings that can arise when you’re apart from someone you love (longing, excitement, gratitude). It’s simply a love song that makes a plea for being with that person.”

The track possesses the bubbly, warm feeling of infatuation. It comes with an equally cozy, fun music video directed by Jadagu alongside Annika Santhanam; watch it below.