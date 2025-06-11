Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
New Music

M.I.A – “Safe”

9:58 AM EDT on June 11, 2025

Two decades after the release of her landmark debut album Arular, M.I.A. has some new music for us. In January, she dropped "Armour," a new track inspired by her recent conversion to Christianity. Today, she's got another one called "Safe," and it's about many of those same things: "Straight quotes like quartz, you put your faith in crystals/ Here's a quote, I put my life in Jesus Cristo/ Jesus let 'em know what I'm really here for/ I'm the type of woman many men really pray for."

M.I.A. previewed "Safe" a few months ago. On the track, she raps in her signature mocking singsong over a sampled children's choir. She plugs Ohmni, the anti-5G clothing line that she launched on The Alex Jones Show last year, and she touches on the fact that she's willingly wrecked her own public image: "I've lost many fans, but fuck it, keep 'em guessing." She also mentions "demons" a lot. You can hear it below.

A "Safe" video is set to arrive this morning at 11:11.

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from New Music

Explore New Music
New Music

Max B Drops New Mixtape Public Domain 7: The Purge Feat. A$AP Rocky, Kehlani, French Montana, & More

December 23, 2025
New Music

Queen Unearth Previously Unreleased Christmas Song “Not For Sale (Polar Bear)”

December 23, 2025
New Music

Sondre Lerche Takes On Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars’ “Die With A Smile” For Annual Christmas Cover

December 23, 2025
New Music

Gracie Abrams – “Sold Out” (Feat. Bon Iver & Aaron Dessner)

December 22, 2025
New Music

Bad History Month – “The Fighters” (Dust From 1000 Years Cover)

December 22, 2025
New Music

BEA1991 – “Almost A Lover”

December 21, 2025