M.I.A – “Safe”

Two decades after the release of her landmark debut album Arular, M.I.A. has some new music for us. In January, she dropped "Armour," a new track inspired by her recent conversion to Christianity. Today, she's got another one called "Safe," and it's about many of those same things: "Straight quotes like quartz, you put your faith in crystals/ Here's a quote, I put my life in Jesus Cristo/ Jesus let 'em know what I'm really here for/ I'm the type of woman many men really pray for."

M.I.A. previewed "Safe" a few months ago. On the track, she raps in her signature mocking singsong over a sampled children's choir. She plugs Ohmni, the anti-5G clothing line that she launched on The Alex Jones Show last year, and she touches on the fact that she's willingly wrecked her own public image: "I've lost many fans, but fuck it, keep 'em guessing." She also mentions "demons" a lot. You can hear it below.

A "Safe" video is set to arrive this morning at 11:11.