Killer Mike Named FIFA World Cup 2026 Ambassador

Atlanta will be one of the 16 North American cities playing host to the FIFA World Cup in 2026, which begins exactly a year from today on June 11. Atlanta native Killer Mike has been named one of the championship's ambassadors, as FIFA revealed in a trailer on YouTube today. In it, Mike talks about what he loves about Atlanta.

"I see a beloved community, and I think that a beloved community is the best place for a world sport to be played," Mike says in the two-minute clip. "So you, know, having football here, having the globe come here for one of the most popular sports in the world, is only appropriate." See the video below.

In related news, next year's World Cup is supposed to be a big opportunity for US Soccer, but the Men's National Team is in dire straits right now after a 4-0 loss to Switzerland, the team's fourth straight defeat.