News

Sabrina Carpenter Announces New Album Man’s Best Friend

12:30 PM EDT on June 11, 2025

Sabrina Carpenter is moving quickly. It's only been 14 months since the release of her profile-raising hit "Espresso" and only 10 since she put out that song's Grammy-winning parent album, Short N' Sweet. The deluxe edition dropped a mere four months ago. But last week, ahead of her headlining performance at Primavera Sound, the pop star shared new single "Manchild," which has turned out to be the lead single from another new LP.

Man's Best Friend, which boasts the suggestive cover art above, will be out Aug. 29, almost exactly a year after Short N' Sweet’s release. It has 12 songs, the first of which is "Manchild," which she worked on with Short N' Sweet collaborators Jack Antonoff andAmy Allen. That's all we know about the album thus far, but we're certainly interested in learning more.

Man's Best Friend is out 8/29 via Island. Pre-order it here.

