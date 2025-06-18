múm Announce First New Album In 12 Years History Of Silence: Hear “Mild At Heart”

The last múm record arrived in 2013 with Smilewound. The Icelandic electronic band is back today to announce its follow-up, History Of Silence. The lead single "Mild At Heart" is an enchanting blip of hope.
The recording of History Of Silence began at Sudestudio in Southern Italy but also took place in Reykjavík, Berlin, Athens, Helsinki, New York, and Prague. It features strings by Sinfonia Nord at the Hof Concert Hall in Akureyri, arranged and conducted by the band's longtime collaborator Ingi Garðar Erlendsson. Watch the music video below, directed by múm's Sigurlaug Gísladóttir.
TRACKLIST:
01 "Miss You Dance"
02 "Kill The Light"
03 "Mild At Heart"
04 "Avignon"
05 "Only Songbirds Have A Sweet Tooth"
06 "Our Love Is Distorting"
07 "A Dry Heart Needs No Winding"
08 "I Like to Shake"
TOUR DATES:
09/16 - Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts
09/17 - Washington, DC @ The Atlantik
09/19 - Brooklyn, NY @ Pioneer Works
09/20 - Hudson, NY @ Hudson Hall
09/21 - Boston, MA @ Crystal Ballroom
09/23 - Portland, ME @ Space
09/25 - Toronto, ON @ Axis
09/26 - Chicago, IL @ Old Town School of Folk
09/28 - St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club
09/30 - Denver, CO @ Meow Wolf
10/03 - Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
10/04 - Vancouver, BC @ The Pearl
10/05 - Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre
10/07 - Sacramento, CA @ Harlows
10/08 - San Francisco, CA @ The Independent
10/09 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent
History Of Silence is out 9/19 via Morr Music.