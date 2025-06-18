múm Announce First New Album In 12 Years History Of Silence: Hear “Mild At Heart”

The last múm record arrived in 2013 with Smilewound. The Icelandic electronic band is back today to announce its follow-up, History Of Silence. The lead single "Mild At Heart" is an enchanting blip of hope.

The recording of History Of Silence began at Sudestudio in Southern Italy but also took place in Reykjavík, Berlin, Athens, Helsinki, New York, and Prague. It features strings by Sinfonia Nord at the Hof Concert Hall in Akureyri, arranged and conducted by the band's longtime collaborator Ingi Garðar Erlendsson. Watch the music video below, directed by múm's Sigurlaug Gísladóttir.

TRACKLIST:

01 "Miss You Dance"

02 "Kill The Light"

03 "Mild At Heart"

04 "Avignon"

05 "Only Songbirds Have A Sweet Tooth"

06 "Our Love Is Distorting"

07 "A Dry Heart Needs No Winding"

08 "I Like to Shake"

TOUR DATES:

09/16 - Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts

09/17 - Washington, DC @ The Atlantik

09/19 - Brooklyn, NY @ Pioneer Works

09/20 - Hudson, NY @ Hudson Hall

09/21 - Boston, MA @ Crystal Ballroom

09/23 - Portland, ME @ Space

09/25 - Toronto, ON @ Axis

09/26 - Chicago, IL @ Old Town School of Folk

09/28 - St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club

09/30 - Denver, CO @ Meow Wolf

10/03 - Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

10/04 - Vancouver, BC @ The Pearl

10/05 - Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre

10/07 - Sacramento, CA @ Harlows

10/08 - San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

10/09 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent

History Of Silence is out 9/19 via Morr Music.