Nitzer Ebb Frontman Douglas McCarthy Dead At 58

Nitzer Ebb vocalist and founding member Douglas McCarthy has died. The English EBM and industrial band shared the news today via social media. No cause of death has been revealed, but he was diagnosed with cirrhosis of the liver last year. He was 58.

"It is with a heavy heart that we regret to inform that Douglas McCarthy passed away this morning of June 11th, 2025," the group wrote on Instagram. "We ask everyone to please be respectful of Douglas, his wife, and family in this difficult time. We appreciate your understanding and will share more information soon."

Douglas McCarthy was born in Barking, East London. He met future Nitzer Ebb drummer David Gooday while skateboarding at age 10, and through him he met the band's keyboardist Bon Harris. The trio founded Nitzer Ebb in 1982, with their first performance taking place at the Chelmsford YMCA.

After signing to Mute Records in the UK and Geffen Records in the US, their first studio album That Total Age arrived in 1987, containing hits like“Murderous,” “Join In The Chant,” "Let Your Body Learn." They opened for Depeche Mode for several tours. Nitzer Ebb released albums consistently until they disbanded after 1995's Big Hit. They reunited in 2006 for tours and two more albums before McCarthy announced a break due to health reasons in 2024.