RXKNephew Made A John Fetterman Diss Track For Chapo Trap House

The last time that Rochester rap eccentric and onetime Stereogum Artist To Watch RXKNephew popped up on this website was a few months ago, when he directed the 12-minute diss track "The Truth" at fellow underground rapper Slimesito. That was fun. Rest assured, there has been plenty of new Neph music since that moment. We haven't posted it because he releases too much of it. If we posted every Nephew track, he would take over this website completely. But we can't ignore the fact that Nephew has a new diss track with another target, the endlessly disappointing Pennsylvania Senator John Fetterman.

Fetterman positioned himself as some kind of working class progressive hero, and then he turned out to be a raving Zionist freak who doesn't like to show up to work. He's a favorite target of the leftist podcast Chapo Trap House. On the most recent episode, co-host Will Menaker said that he hit up RXKNephew to ask how much he might charge for a John Fetterman diss track. Nephew said that he'd do it for $500 and that he had his engineer with him right that very moment. Menaker paid up, and the song "John Fetterman" now exists in the world.

RXKNephew must've spent at least five minutes researching John Fetterman, or maybe he just knew the guy's basic bulletpoints before recording. Either way, he spent two minutes dropping ridiculous punchlines at Fetterman's expense over a bouncy club beat. Funniest line: "Tell Fetterman he could suck my dick/ I take that back, I don't want him to do that." Experience it for yourself below.