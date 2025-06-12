Mechatok Announces Debut Album Wide Awake: Hear “Expression On Your Face” (Feat. Ecco2k & Bladee)

Mechatok — aka Munich-born, Berlin-based Emir Timur Tokdemir — has built a reputation as a forward-thinking producer extraordinaire through his work with artists like Drain Gang and Charli XCX. He'll release his debut album Wide Awake in August via the esteemed Young imprint. It has the previously released "Addiction" and "Virus Freestyle" and features from the likes of Isabella Lovestory, Tohji, and F5VE. And he's brought along two of his famous collaborators for the lead single.

"Expression On Your Face" is a futuristic electro-pop track full of squelching synth melodies, featuring vocals from Bladee and Ecco2k. It was debuted to a riotous reception at Bladee’s sold-out O2 Brixton show last December, and now it's out officially, with a video by director Anton Tammi. Watch below.

TRACKLIST:

01 "You Don't Exist"

02 "Don't Say No" (Feat. F5VE)

03 "Expression On Your Face" (Feat. Bladee & Ecco2k)

04 "Everything"

05 "Virus Freestyle"

06 "200" (Feat. Tohji)

07 "Addiction"

08 "House Of Glass"

09 "She's A Director" (Feat. Isabella Lovestory)

10 "When You Left"

11 "Sunkiss"

Wide Awake is out 8/8 via Young. Pre-order it here.