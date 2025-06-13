The 5 Best Songs Of The Week

3

Sabrina Carpenter - "Manchild"

First off: Great video. Amazing video. If the song was just an excuse to make the video, that would be good enough. It's not that, of course, but it's also not an immediate, incandescent banger on the level of "Espresso." Instead, "Manchild" sits right in the "Please Please Please" zone, Like that song -- another one that Sabrina Carpenter co-wrote with her buds Amy Allen and Jack Antonoff -- "Manchild" has no genre. It's country and disco and synthpop and adult contemporary all at once, and its bubbly, insistent hooks serve an elegantly worded set of withering put-downs: "Why so sexy if so dumb?/ And how survive the earth so long?" "If I'm not there, it won't get done/ I choose to blame your mom." This time around, she has fun tossing away that notion that her attraction to idiots could be her own fault. You could hear a few layers of psychology here, or you could just let it work as a series of sly hooks, or maybe it's merely the thing playing in the background while she steals the adorable puppy from the guy with the machine gun. In all those scenarios, we're still talking about pop music magic. —Tom