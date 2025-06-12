Skip to Content
Pearly Drops Announce New Album The Voices Are Coming Back: Hear “Ratgirl”

6:58 PM EDT on June 12, 2025

Pearly Drops have two hypnotic albums under their belt, and now they're adding another. The Finnish electronic duo is announcing The Voices Are Coming Back today and the new single "Ratgirl" serves as a groovy, scintillating preview.

"Ratgirl" follows last month's Cub Sport collab "Mermaid." About it, the band said:

“Ratgirl," like the previous single "Mermaid," drifts further down Talmadge Street, now submerged in a feverish and uncanny night. With a full-on fantasy imagery and certain abruptness — "Ratgirl" is like the weirdest scene in a David Lynch movie. Within this hallucination, becoming a rat crawling through the walls of a luxury Airbnb in Silver Lake feels less like a metaphor and more like a calling.

In the realm of the real world, "Ratgirl" may be our first work that leans more towards Dance music, fragmentarily attempting to recall the New Rave and Electroclash of the early millennium. As always, Pearly Drops’ Indie Disco most likely feels more tailor-made for the record bag of an imaginary DJ. Think of a foggy, empty and dirty club with a strobe light tearing through the dark — kind of eerie, kind of intense. That’s the feeling we wanted to bring into the music video.

Watch below.

TRACKLIST:
01 "Delusional On Sunset Blvd"
02 "Ratgirl"
03 "Mermaid"
04 "Shallow"
05 "End Credits"
06 "Demonlover"
07 "Deep-fried"
08 "Pillow Face"
09 "Cocoon & Tatiana's Lament"
10 "Silver Lake Mystery Forest"

The Voices Are Coming Back is out 8/29 via Music Website.

Maria Kulina & Juuso Malin

