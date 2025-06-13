Kim Gordon Gave “Bye Bye” An Anti-Trump Remake

Last year Kim Gordon rocked the music world with her polarizing The Collective lead single "Bye Bye," on which she delivers a deadpan rap over a trap beat. Now the former Sonic Youth co-leader is back to give the song an anti-Trump twist.

"[Producer and collaborator] Justin Raisen had this idea to redo ‘Bye Bye’ starting at the end of the song," Gordon explains. "When I was thinking of lyric ideas it occurred to me to use words taken from a site that had all the words that Trump has essentially banned, meaning any grant or piece of a project or proposal for research that includes any of those words would be immediately disregarded or 'canceled.' I guess Trump does believe in cancel culture. Because he is literally trying to cancel culture."

Proceeds from the track will be donated to reproductive rights nonprofit NOISE FOR NOW. The music video — which is directed by Vice Cooler alongside Gordon — depicts Gordon holding up the words on big cue cards. She also acted in Kristen Stewart's recent directorial debut The Chronology Of Water — including a BDSM scene with co-star Imogen Boots — and went to the Cannes premiere.

Watch the video for the new version of "Bye Bye" below.

