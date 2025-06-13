Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
New Music

Lykke Li Shares Three New Covers “To Pacify Me From 100 Hours Of Doom Scrolling”

8:49 AM EDT on June 13, 2025

It's been three years since Lykke Li released EYEYE, her most recent album, but she remains plenty present these days. Last year, she released the single "Midnight Shining" and got a Golden Globe nomination for co-writing Miley Cyrus' Golden Globe-nominated song "Beautiful That Way." Addison Rae recently said that she got her first-ever music-business paycheck for dancing to Lykke Li's "Sex Money Feelings Die" on TikTok, and it feels like the two artists share some common DNA. Lykke Li is working on a new album right now, and she just dropped a new three-song covers EP -- an exercise that she says is intended "to pacify me from 100 hours of doom scrolling."

It seems like Lykke Li selected all of her cover songs with reassurance in mind. She's applied her hypnotic, aqueous style to three classics that mesh nicely with her sounds: Ben E. King's "Stand By Me," Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds' "Into My Arms," and "Love Hurts," the Boudleaux Bryant-written power ballad made famous by both the Everly Brothers and Nazareth. Here's how Lykke Li describes the exercise:

A SONG HAS TO CHANGE
TO STAY ALIVE
I’M SINGING THESE SONGS IN BETWEEN TAKES
IN THE SHOWER
TO PACIFY ME FROM 100 HOURS OF DOOM SCROLLING
ALL I CAN’T SAY
IS IN THE MUSIC
TO TIDE YOU OVER
FAREWELL FOR NOW
MIXING IS A RABBIT HOLE
BUT PRAISE BE GOD
THE ALBUM
WILL
COME
EVEN WHEN ALL
HOPE HAS LEFT
YOURS ALWAYS,
LYKKE

Check out all three covers below.

The Covers EP is out now on Play It Again Sam.

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from New Music

Explore New Music
New Music

Max B Drops New Mixtape Public Domain 7: The Purge Feat. A$AP Rocky, Kehlani, French Montana, & More

December 23, 2025
New Music

Queen Unearth Previously Unreleased Christmas Song “Not For Sale (Polar Bear)”

December 23, 2025
New Music

Sondre Lerche Takes On Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars’ “Die With A Smile” For Annual Christmas Cover

December 23, 2025
New Music

Gracie Abrams – “Sold Out” (Feat. Bon Iver & Aaron Dessner)

December 22, 2025
New Music

Bad History Month – “The Fighters” (Dust From 1000 Years Cover)

December 22, 2025
New Music

BEA1991 – “Almost A Lover”

December 21, 2025