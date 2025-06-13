Lykke Li Shares Three New Covers “To Pacify Me From 100 Hours Of Doom Scrolling”

It's been three years since Lykke Li released EYEYE, her most recent album, but she remains plenty present these days. Last year, she released the single "Midnight Shining" and got a Golden Globe nomination for co-writing Miley Cyrus' Golden Globe-nominated song "Beautiful That Way." Addison Rae recently said that she got her first-ever music-business paycheck for dancing to Lykke Li's "Sex Money Feelings Die" on TikTok, and it feels like the two artists share some common DNA. Lykke Li is working on a new album right now, and she just dropped a new three-song covers EP -- an exercise that she says is intended "to pacify me from 100 hours of doom scrolling."
It seems like Lykke Li selected all of her cover songs with reassurance in mind. She's applied her hypnotic, aqueous style to three classics that mesh nicely with her sounds: Ben E. King's "Stand By Me," Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds' "Into My Arms," and "Love Hurts," the Boudleaux Bryant-written power ballad made famous by both the Everly Brothers and Nazareth. Here's how Lykke Li describes the exercise:
A SONG HAS TO CHANGE
TO STAY ALIVE
I’M SINGING THESE SONGS IN BETWEEN TAKES
IN THE SHOWER
TO PACIFY ME FROM 100 HOURS OF DOOM SCROLLING
ALL I CAN’T SAY
IS IN THE MUSIC
TO TIDE YOU OVER
FAREWELL FOR NOW
MIXING IS A RABBIT HOLE
BUT PRAISE BE GOD
THE ALBUM
WILL
COME
EVEN WHEN ALL
HOPE HAS LEFT
YOURS ALWAYS,
LYKKE
Check out all three covers below.
The Covers EP is out now on Play It Again Sam.