Lykke Li Shares Three New Covers “To Pacify Me From 100 Hours Of Doom Scrolling”

It's been three years since Lykke Li released EYEYE, her most recent album, but she remains plenty present these days. Last year, she released the single "Midnight Shining" and got a Golden Globe nomination for co-writing Miley Cyrus' Golden Globe-nominated song "Beautiful That Way." Addison Rae recently said that she got her first-ever music-business paycheck for dancing to Lykke Li's "Sex Money Feelings Die" on TikTok, and it feels like the two artists share some common DNA. Lykke Li is working on a new album right now, and she just dropped a new three-song covers EP -- an exercise that she says is intended "to pacify me from 100 hours of doom scrolling."

It seems like Lykke Li selected all of her cover songs with reassurance in mind. She's applied her hypnotic, aqueous style to three classics that mesh nicely with her sounds: Ben E. King's "Stand By Me," Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds' "Into My Arms," and "Love Hurts," the Boudleaux Bryant-written power ballad made famous by both the Everly Brothers and Nazareth. Here's how Lykke Li describes the exercise:

A SONG HAS TO CHANGE

TO STAY ALIVE

I’M SINGING THESE SONGS IN BETWEEN TAKES

IN THE SHOWER

TO PACIFY ME FROM 100 HOURS OF DOOM SCROLLING

ALL I CAN’T SAY

IS IN THE MUSIC

TO TIDE YOU OVER

FAREWELL FOR NOW

MIXING IS A RABBIT HOLE

BUT PRAISE BE GOD

THE ALBUM

WILL

COME

EVEN WHEN ALL

HOPE HAS LEFT

YOURS ALWAYS,

LYKKE

Check out all three covers below.

The Covers EP is out now on Play It Again Sam.